iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $339,328,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,747. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.83 and a twelve month high of $110.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

