iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.41. 299,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.27 and its 200-day moving average is $401.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

