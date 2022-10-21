iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,198 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.