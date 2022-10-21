iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is UMA Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 117,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

