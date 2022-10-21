iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 185.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,048.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $199.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.49.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

