iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Shares Down 5.4%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
iSign Solutions Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.
About iSign Solutions
iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.
