Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.