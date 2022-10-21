Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.93

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1692986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

