J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $194.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.68.

Shares of JBHT opened at $160.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 31.26%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

