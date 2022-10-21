Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 262

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on J. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.33 ($3.33).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

