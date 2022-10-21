Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,673 ($20.22) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 486.33 ($5.88).
Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Read More
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.