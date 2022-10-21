Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,673 ($20.22) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 486.33 ($5.88).

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

