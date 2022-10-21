Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on J. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $113.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,980.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,235,000 after buying an additional 264,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.