Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.62 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for about 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.73. 2,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

