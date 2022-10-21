Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,406 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 370.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 30.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. 1,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.64%.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.