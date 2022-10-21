Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.66.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
