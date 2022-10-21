Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.