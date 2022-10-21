Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $84,003.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $84,003.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $171,198.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,003.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,531 shares of company stock valued at $300,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,742,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Stories

