Jefferies Financial Group Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $165.00

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

