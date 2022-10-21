Jefferies Financial Group Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.35.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.