Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dechra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,850.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DCHPF opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

