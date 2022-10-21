Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $17,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,532,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Price Performance

HSON opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.