Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,504,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,536,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

