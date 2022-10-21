Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,213,144 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213,144 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $32,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:LADR opened at $9.56 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LADR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.