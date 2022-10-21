Jennison Associates LLC Buys 154,003 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 308.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154,003 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $212.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

