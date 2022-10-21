Jennison Associates LLC Has $37.91 Million Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,328 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.83% of Paycor HCM worth $37,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $36.35.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYCR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,016,508 shares of company stock valued at $136,129,454. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

