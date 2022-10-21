Jennison Associates LLC Has $39.65 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,919 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $39,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,561,000 after acquiring an additional 150,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,870,000 after acquiring an additional 118,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

