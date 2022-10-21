Jennison Associates LLC Has $46.90 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $46,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

