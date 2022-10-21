Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,008,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $41,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $123.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

