Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,885,389 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $35,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.3 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

