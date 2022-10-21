Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,589 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Inari Medical worth $34,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,075,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,197,000 after buying an additional 380,961 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,387.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,243,180.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,942 shares of company stock worth $13,059,078. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

