Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $139.89 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $139.89 million and approximately $124,186.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,980.30 or 1.00007472 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002884 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022393 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047400 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08225444 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $101,927.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

