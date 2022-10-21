Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $139.68 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $139.68 million and approximately $306,418.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,165.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003072 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022177 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00047181 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08225444 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $101,927.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

