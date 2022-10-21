Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as low as $5.00. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 18,579 shares.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Jewett-Cameron Trading

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

