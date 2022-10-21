JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 131 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NIKE by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in NIKE by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in NIKE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $87.72. 62,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,369,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

