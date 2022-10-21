JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,247 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.