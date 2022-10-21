JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Trading Up 0.4 %

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $294.31 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $300.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

