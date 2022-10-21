JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 680.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.56.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. 7,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,586. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

