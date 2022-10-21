JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

NSC opened at $204.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.24 and its 200-day moving average is $240.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.