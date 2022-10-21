JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $196,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.54. 137,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,421,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $186.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $70.52 and a 12-month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

