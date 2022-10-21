JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PM opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

