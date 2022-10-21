JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.81. 5,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,384. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average is $221.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

