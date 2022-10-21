JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading Up 3.9%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC – Get Rating) was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

JLM Couture Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

JLM Couture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JLM Couture, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JLM Couture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLM Couture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.