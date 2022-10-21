JMP Securities Cuts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $75.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $239,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

