JMP Securities Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $45.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 210.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. Carvana has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $309.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 71.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

