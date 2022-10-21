Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Cut to $267.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $287.00 to $267.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JLL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $155.03 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average of $183.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

