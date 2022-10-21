Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 17,115 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 224,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.58. 131,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,184. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

