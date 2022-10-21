Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,799 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.32. The stock had a trading volume of 64,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,927. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.83 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

