Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.83. 20,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

