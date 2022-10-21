Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 0.8% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.28. 23,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

