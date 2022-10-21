Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,796. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

