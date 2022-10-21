Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 67.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,645 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Up 1.1 %
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.