Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 67.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,645 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.1 %

FDX stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,408. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

