Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.41. 43,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

